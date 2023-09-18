Search for New Bemidji City Manager Narrowed Down

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council held a meeting Friday to discuss the current candidates for the city manager position.

After the national search for someone to fill the city manager position, council members have narrowed it down to three applicants going forward. The qualifications are crucial to fit the seat. The council has stressed that history in local government and leadership roles are required.

“We want to be very careful about who we bring forward and that you are really serious about interviewing,” said Patricia Heminover, Baker Tilly Search & Staffing Director, to the city council. “Number one, I want to make sure that you all have your top candidate there. This is going to be important.”

There was no formal action taken at the meeting. There will be more discussion in weeks to follow.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today