Search for New Bemidji City Manager Narrowed Down

Breanna Vinkemeier — Sep. 18 2023

The Bemidji City Council held a meeting Friday to discuss the current candidates for the city manager position.

After the national search for someone to fill the city manager position, council members have narrowed it down to three applicants going forward. The qualifications are crucial to fit the seat. The council has stressed that history in local government and leadership roles are required.

“We want to be very careful about who we bring forward and that you are really serious about interviewing,” said Patricia Heminover, Baker Tilly Search & Staffing Director, to the city council. “Number one, I want to make sure that you all have your top candidate there. This is going to be important.”

There was no formal action taken at the meeting. There will be more discussion in weeks to follow.

