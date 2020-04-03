Sanford Health Taking Precautions To Help All Patients
The number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths is increasing in the state, and while this can be a scary time to visit hospitals, Sanford Health wants to assure the community that they are taking all of the necessary precautions to take care of patients’ regular visits.
The hospital has a designated respiratory illness clinic that will keep sick people away from those who are healthy. The hospital also has virtual and verbal visits for patients who still don’t feel comfortable in a physical hospital setting.
If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, or would still need to visit a hospital, Sanford Health urges you to call first so that you can be advised by the necessary clinic.
