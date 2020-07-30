Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health has launched a new study that will ultimately provide an increased amount of knowledge in regards to the novel coronavirus.

The new study called SURVIVE, which stands for Seroprevalence under Repeated Viral Immunity Examination, will test patients who believe they might have had COVID-19 symptoms. The test does not determine if you have COVID-19, but only indicates if you might have had it in the past. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can take up to three weeks after a COVID-19 infection for your body to develop antibodies.

It’s important to understand that this antibody test does not determine if you are sick with COVID-19. A positive test result may indicate that you had COVID-19 in the past but are feeling well now. If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you should seek out a true COVID-19 diagnostic test.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today