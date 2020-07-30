Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 29 2020

Sanford Health has launched a new study that will ultimately provide an increased amount of knowledge in regards to the novel coronavirus.

The new study called SURVIVE, which stands for Seroprevalence under Repeated Viral Immunity Examination, will test patients who believe they might have had COVID-19 symptoms. The test does not determine if you have COVID-19, but only indicates if you might have had it in the past. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can take up to three weeks after a COVID-19 infection for your body to develop antibodies.

It’s important to understand that this antibody test does not determine if you are sick with COVID-19. A positive test result may indicate that you had COVID-19 in the past but are feeling well now. If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you should seek out a true COVID-19 diagnostic test.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

