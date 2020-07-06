Sanford Health Offering Tech Help for Patients

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Bemidji is offering walk-up technology support for patients on July 6-9 at several locations on the Sanford Bemidji campus. As Sanford health practices adapt to virtual care they want to offer extra support on understanding results in their system “My Chart” or setting up a video visit with a healthcare provider.

These technology support sessions will be free, and one on one. To help people get the most out of their virtual care.

Sanford TechPoint will be available to provide assistance with Sanford My Chart and virtual visit technology on the following days and locations:

Monday, July 6

o 3-5 p.m. @ Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic

Tuesday, July 7

o 8:30 a.m.-Noon @ Sanford Bemidji Medical Center east entrance

o 2:30-4 p.m. @ Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center

Wednesday, July 8

o 9:30-11 a.m. @ Sanford Bemidji 1611 Anne St. Clinic

o 2:30-4:30 p.m. @ Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic

Thursday, July 9

o 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. @ Sanford Bemidji Medical Center east entrance

No prior appointment with Sanford TechPoint will be required. All visitors will be screened according to current CDC guidelines and are expected to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times.

Anyone who is not feeling well is discouraged from attending these sessions in the clinics and hospital.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms they are recommending you call your regular health care provider or Sanford healthcare staff at (218) 333-5000—and not to come in-person to the clinic in order to protect patients and staff. Those symptoms include fever, chills, sore throat, cough, new onset of shortness of breath, new onset of loss of taste and smell, new onset of muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

