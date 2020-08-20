Sanford Health In Bemidji Offers COVID-19 Update

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cases of COVID-19 in Bemidji are now nearing 300. The majority of COVID-19 cases in Bemidji came in July and have slowly declined since, with around 20-30 cases a week since then. There are 58 cases currently within the two-week window of being potentially infectious. There have been 297 cases recorded total following over 8,000 tests.

Hospitalizations have remained low within the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center so far. All of the patients admitted for COVID-19 have had other underlying conditions.

When it comes to testing, it is important to be tested at the right time and to self isolate after exposure even before symptoms appear. When deciding who needs a test, the Sanford Health team is looking at those who are exposed to the virus.

As for preventing the spread of COVID-19, Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health says the best course of action is to combine masking, hand washing, and social distancing.

