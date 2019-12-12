Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health In Bemidji Host Blood Drive For Donors To Donate Blood

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 12 2019

The Sanford Bemidji Medical Center will be hosting the Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile for the community where donors can donate blood to be used locally.

Sanford Health hosts a blood drive three times and year and any blood that is donated is used at the hospital or the Memorial Blood Center.

The Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile will be located in the southeast parking lot of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and all blood types are needed, especially type O negative(O-) and O positive (O+).

Donors will need to present a photo ID when they arrive at the hospital, eat before they donate and have no cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec 27 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

You can register two ways by logging into mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 2234 or by contacting Lexie at (218) 740-1542.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

First Annual “Boo to the Flu” event in Bemidji

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group In Bemidji Lets People Know They’re Not Alone

All-Campus Health Fair Held For BSU and NTC Students

Sanford Health Announces Changes In Leadership Positions

Latest Stories

Reliable Morgan Leading BSU Men's Basketball

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Looking to Rebound Returning Home

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

BSU Women's Hockey's Ellie Moser Returns to the Lineup

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Residential Building Destroyed in Hackensack Fire

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Central Lakes College Hosts Deaf Culture Event

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.