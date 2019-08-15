Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Sanford Health Diabetes Education And Medical Nutrition Therapy Is Relocating

Aug. 15 2019

Sanford Health diabetes educators and medical nutrition therapy in Bemidji is relocating to the first floor of the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic on August 19.

The diabetes education and nutrition therapy teams were formally located at 1705 Anne St. Clinic. According to the press release from Sanford Health the transfer allows members of both areas of expertise to be closer to the patients they serve and the providers they support on an everyday basis.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Search For Assault Suspect

Beltrami County Historical Society To Host Women’s Suffrage Event

Bemidji Carnegie Library Now Open After Renovations

American Legion Honors First Bemidji Native Killed In World War I

Latest Story

Bemidji Police Search For Assault Suspect

According to the Bemidji Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sunday August 11, Bemidji Police Officers investigated an assault in
Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Police Search For Assault Suspect

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Explosion In Remer

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

BSU Basketball Teams Release Schedules

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Clearbrook Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Stabbing In Rice Lake

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Beltrami County Historical Society To Host Women's Suffrage Event

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.