Sanford Health Diabetes Education And Medical Nutrition Therapy Is Relocating
Sanford Health diabetes educators and medical nutrition therapy in Bemidji is relocating to the first floor of the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic on August 19.
The diabetes education and nutrition therapy teams were formally located at 1705 Anne St. Clinic. According to the press release from Sanford Health the transfer allows members of both areas of expertise to be closer to the patients they serve and the providers they support on an everyday basis.