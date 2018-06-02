Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby’s Pantry
Health officials say at least four cases of salmonella infections in Minnesota and Wisconsin are linked to chicken distributed at Ruby’s Pantry pop-up locations. The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that one case is in Minnesota and three are in Wisconsin.
All four patients received frozen breaded chicken products at a Ruby’s Pantry pop-up location. Officials say a raw breaded chicken product that may look fully cooked was distributed without cooking instructions or labels saying the product was raw. Ruby’s Pantry founder and CEO Lyn Sahr says the raw product came from a supplier that normally provides cooked chicken.
Anyone who received any unlabeled chicken products from a Ruby’s Pantry location should either discard it or cook it to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
