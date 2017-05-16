Rural Grand Rapids House Explodes, Causes Unknown

A woman escaped with minor injuries after the house she was inside exploded and burst into flames.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s office, the department received a report of a home explosion and fire on Arbo Road in rural Grand Rapids. The incident happened before 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

The house was occupied by one adult female at the time of the explosion.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department, Cohasset Fire Department, Trout Lake Fire Department and Minnesota DNR Wildfire crew assisted in battling the fire.

The cause of the explosion and fire is unknown at this time. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office.