Convicted Rose Downwind Killer Sentenced

Mal Meyer
Feb. 9 2017
A Royalton man was injured when he went through an intersection and crashed his car.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report of a one vehicle incident with possible injuries on Tuesday at 7:17 PM.

Jordan Meehl, 21, was traveling south on 260th Avenue in the Buckman Township west of Little Rock. Meehl went through the stop sign at the T intersection of 260th Ave. and Nature Road.

Meehl was treated at the scene for unknown injuries. His vehicle sustained severe damage.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Royalton Police Department, MLMB First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.

