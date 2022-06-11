Roseau Baseball Headed To State For First Time In A Decade, Takes Home Section 8AA Title

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Roseau baseball team defeated Perham 3-2 in the Section 8AA championship to clinch their first state tournament appearance since 2012.

The Rams fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of fourth after Logan Pulju blasted a 2-run homer run, but 3 runs in the top of the sixth, including two off suicide squeezes, put Roseau on top for good.

Roseau bounced back after a falling to Perham the day before in an extra inning 5-3 loss. Aaron Wensloff pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

The Rams head into the Class AA state tournament with a 17-6 record. State quarterfinals for Class AA will begin on Tuesday, June 14 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.

