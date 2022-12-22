Retirement Party for Beltrami Co. Sheriff Ernie Beitel Set for Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel is retiring after 38 years in law enforcement, and a retirement party for Beitel is set for next week.

Beitel has served as Beltrami County Sheriff the past four years. His term ends when the new year begins.

A retirement party to honor Beitel’s work in law enforcement is set for Friday, Dec. 30. The party will take place from 2-4 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center at the Law Enforcement Center building in Bemidji. Cake and coffee will be provided.

Captain Jason Riggs was voted in as Beltrami County Sheriff in last November’s general election.

