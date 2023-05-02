Retired MN Pastor Makes Debut as Author with “Campfire in the Basement”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Darrell J. Pedersen was a pastor for decades in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Now that he’s retired, he’s taken the art of writing quite seriously.

Pedersen recently held a release celebration for his first book, a memoir titled “Campfire in the Basement,” at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, and he drew quite a crowd at the event.

More information on Pedersen’s book can be found on his website.

