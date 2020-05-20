Retail Stores Open Up After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As many retail stores continue to open up across the state, business owners are dealing with a new reality for the traditional shopping experience. From asking customers to safely social distance to allowing only a minimal amount of people into a location, such measures can discourage some customers from coming in the door.

Purple Fern Bath Company in downtown Brainerd had their first day of being open after weeks of being closed. Owners predict it will be a slow week for businesses until the public feels safe to return to stores and restaurants.

Purple Fern Bath Company will also be setting up private shopping hours for customers who prefer additional safety measures.

