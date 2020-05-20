Lakeland PBS

Retail Stores Open Up After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 19 2020

As many retail stores continue to open up across the state, business owners are dealing with a new reality for the traditional shopping experience. From asking customers to safely social distance to allowing only a minimal amount of people into a location, such measures can discourage some customers from coming in the door.

Purple Fern Bath Company in downtown Brainerd had their first day of being open after weeks of being closed. Owners predict it will be a slow week for businesses until the public feels safe to return to stores and restaurants.

Purple Fern Bath Company will also be setting up private shopping hours for customers who prefer additional safety measures.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

6 Dead from COVID-19 in Itasca County

Bemidji High School to Hold Graduation With Vehicle Procession

Grand Rapids Football Program Stays “United”

21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

Latest Stories

Bedford Named Provost and VP For Academic Affairs at BSU

Posted on May. 20 2020

Walz Signs Bill Stopping Farm Foreclosures Until December For Those in Mediation

Posted on May. 20 2020

6 Dead from COVID-19 in Itasca County

Posted on May. 20 2020

Crow Wing County Hosts Meeting Regarding Bar and Restaurant Reopenings

Posted on May. 20 2020

Bemidji High School to Hold Graduation With Vehicle Procession

Posted on May. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.