Residents of Red Pine Estates in Bemidji Ordered to Vacate Due to Structural Concerns

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2023

Approximately 48 people are being displaced after having to vacate their apartments at Red Pine Estates in Bemidji.

According to one resident who wishes to remain anonymous, the tenants, who mainly consist of low-income or elderly individuals, were informed about vacating the property at a meeting on Friday.

A press release from the City of Bemidji said a building official told the owners that tenants needed to vacate due to concerns over the building’s structural safety. The order is based on the opinion of two separate engineers, who indicated there is no need for an immediate evacuation.

Documents provided to Lakeland News said Bemidji building officials evaluated the building and three specific apartments after receiving complaints. Bouncy and uneven floors, patchwork, and even missing portions of the ceiling were observed. Due to the building’s lack of structural integrity, residents were told to not remove any furniture or large, heavy items when they vacate.

The vacation of the building is required to begin no later than July 5 and must be completed by 4 p.m. on July 6. Residents were also provided with information for housing resources.

By — Lakeland News

