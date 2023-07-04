Lakeland PBS

Residents of Bemidji’s Red Pine Estates Experiencing Difficulties Vacating Property

Lakeland News — Jul. 4 2023

Residents at Bemidji’s Red Pine Estates say they are experiencing difficulties while vacating the property.

The tenants, many of whom are elderly, disabled, or low-income, were informed last Friday that they would need to vacate the property due to structural concerns with the building. On Monday, they hit an obstacle, as officials worry the amount of people moving in and out of the building could cause more problems than solutions.

With about 48 people needing to vacate the property by 4 p.m. this Thursday, July 6th, those helping the tenants move out are reportedly being told to leave due to the extra weight on the structure. Some residents are saying they were not told about the building’s problems despite multiple inspections.

“Was anything addressed to us? Were we told in advance about this? No, we weren’t, OK?” said Mary, a resident of Red Pine Estates. “We weren’t given any warning. We were just – it was just dropped on us suddenly, so this is why I’m saying to the community out there to be aware of what’s happening and to please reach out as much as you can to help these here in need.”

At Monday night’s Bemidji City Council meeting, officials said the order to vacate was a hard choice but was done to protect residents.

“This was a very difficult decision to make. I don’t – I know I haven’t slept hardly at all,” said Ben Hein, Bemidji Rental Inspector. “And we know, we know how terrifying this is for you, but this is all done out of an abundance for safety.”

The Bemidji Fire Department was at the building on Monday and working to allow a limited number of people in a time to vacate their apartments. A building inspector said at the city council meeting that the move was to ensure people’s safety.

By — Lakeland News

