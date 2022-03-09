Redistricting Maps Cause Concern for Some on Bemidji City Council

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Redistricting is the word of the month as the Bemidji City Council looked at new possibilities for each ward boundary at Monday night’s meeting. The council also saw Friday’s special session succeed in the passing of a new management contract for the Sanford Center.

The city council has seen both highs and lows in terms of accomplishing items on their agenda over two recent meetings. On Friday, the council met in a special session to look over and vote on the new contract for ASM Global to take over management of the Sanford Center. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince says he has confidence in ASM Global, based on their projected numbers and track record with other major venues such as Target Field or U.S. Bank Stadium in the Twin Cities.

While Friday’s session saw success in passing ASM Global’s contract, Monday’s meeting hit close to home for some councilors as redistricting of Bemidji’s wards took over the conversation.

Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson disagreed with the new boundaries presented at Monday’s meeting, as it would push him out of his current ward. Rather, Johnson would like a work session to discuss further options regarding the current redistricting of wards.

There is also confusion on some new ward lines. One change would be that Bemidji State University would no longer be split between two wards.

The deadline to turn in redistricting plans to the state is March 29, which the council will be unable to put into effect after not passing the first ordinance reading in a 3-4 vote.

The council then voted 5-2 to table discussion for now. They will instead hold a session on March 21 to discuss the next steps for possible redistricting in the city of Bemidji.

