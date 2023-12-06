Lakeland PBS

Redby Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Role in 2019 Murder on Red Lake Reservation

Lakeland News — Dec. 5 2023

A Redby man has been sentenced for his role in a murder that took place on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019

32-year-old Daniel Charles Barrett was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 12 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Barrett, along with codefendants Mia Sumner, 22, and Alexia Cutbank, 22, entered the garage of a home and shot and killed Daniel Alan Johnson while seriously injuring a second victim. A fourth codefendant, 51-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert, drove Barrett, Cutbank, and Sumner off the reservation to help them avoid arrest.

Siewert, Cutbank, and Sumner were also convicted in the case and were sentenced for their roles earlier this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Woman Sentenced to 1st-Degree Murder for Fatal Camper Fire Near Cass Lake

Pedestrian Who Died in Baxter After Being Hit by Vehicle Identified

Baxter Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Pickup

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal of Former Minneapolis Police Officer Convicted of Killing George Floyd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.