Redby Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Role in 2019 Murder on Red Lake Reservation

A Redby man has been sentenced for his role in a murder that took place on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019

32-year-old Daniel Charles Barrett was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 12 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Barrett, along with codefendants Mia Sumner, 22, and Alexia Cutbank, 22, entered the garage of a home and shot and killed Daniel Alan Johnson while seriously injuring a second victim. A fourth codefendant, 51-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert, drove Barrett, Cutbank, and Sumner off the reservation to help them avoid arrest.

Siewert, Cutbank, and Sumner were also convicted in the case and were sentenced for their roles earlier this year.

