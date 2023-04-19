Bemidji Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Role in Red Lake Murder, Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Bemidji woman to 20 years in prison for her role in a murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to the press release, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, received this sentence after pleading guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree and one count of aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury in September of last year. A U.S. District judge sentenced Cutbank on April 18, 2023.

Cutbank is one of three people involved in the assault and murder of Daniel Johnson of Red Lake. The press release states in August 2019, Cutbank, along with 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner of Duluth and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett of Redby, entered Johnson’s garage masked and armed. Cutbank fired multiple gunshots once inside. She fatally wounded Johnson and seriously wounded a second victim. The three then returned to their vehicle and left the scene. Rose Siewert, 50, of Cass Lake, assisted the three in avoiding arrest by driving them off the Red Lake Reservation to avoid arrest.

Along with Cutbank’s sentencing yesterday, Sunmer received her sentence of 120 months on March 9, 2023. Seiwert received her sentence of 48 months on March 8, 2023. Barrett has yet to be sentenced.

The Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Duluth Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Minnesota Department of Corrections all assisted in the investigation.

