Red Lake, White Earth Beginning Sale of Recreational Cannabis in August

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2023

The tribal nations of Red Lake and White Earth could be the first to sell recreational marijuana in Minnesota following its legalization tomorrow.

White Earth plans to start selling cannabis in the first half of August following a council vote this past Friday. Both tribal members and non-tribal adults who are 21 years of age and older would be allowed to purchase from the dispensary.

The Red Lake Nation’s dispensary, NativeCare, will open tomorrow at 11 a.m., according to a release from the band. NativeCare had announced earlier this month that they would be selling adult recreational cannabis starting August 1.

Minnesota is not expected to open any dispensaries until 2025, but tribes are able to operate due to sovereignty rights on their land.

