Red Lake, White Earth Beginning Sale of Recreational Cannabis in August

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The tribal nations of Red Lake and White Earth could be the first to sell recreational marijuana in Minnesota following its legalization tomorrow.

White Earth plans to start selling cannabis in the first half of August following a council vote this past Friday. Both tribal members and non-tribal adults who are 21 years of age and older would be allowed to purchase from the dispensary.

The Red Lake Nation’s dispensary, NativeCare, will open tomorrow at 11 a.m., according to a release from the band. NativeCare had announced earlier this month that they would be selling adult recreational cannabis starting August 1.

Minnesota is not expected to open any dispensaries until 2025, but tribes are able to operate due to sovereignty rights on their land.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today