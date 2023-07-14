Lakeland PBS

Recreational Cannabis to Be Sold in Red Lake Starting August 1

Lakeland News — Jul. 14 2023

Adult recreational cannabis will be available in Red Lake on August 1st.

NativeCare, the Red Lake cannabis dispensary, made that announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday. More information is expected later this month.

August 1st is the first day Minnesota’s new marijuana law will allow possession in the state. Minnesota is not expected to open any dispensaries until about a year from now, but tribes in the state have sovereignty over marijuana regulations on their land.

By — Lakeland News

