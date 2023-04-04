Red Lake Man Sentenced to Over 16 Years for Rape, Sexual Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Red Lake man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to more than 16 years in prison for raping a woman in July 2020.

38-year-old Descart Austin Begay, Jr. was convicted last September on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.

As proven at trial, on July 3rd, 2022, Begay knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a victim in her home until she was finally able to escape.

Begay was sentenced Tuesday to 200 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

