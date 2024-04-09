Red Lake Man Sentenced to Almost 4 Years for Assault as Habitual Offender

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to almost four years in prison as an habitual offender for violently assaulting another individual.

55-year-old Shawn Rene Lussier was sentenced today in federal court to 46 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

According to court documents, in the late evening of April 9 of last year, Lussier physically assaulted another individual in a hotel room at the Seven Clans Casino, which is located just south of Red Lake, by repeatedly punching and kicking the individual.

The assault caused serious bodily injury to the victim, including a one-inch laceration to the scalp that required stitches and left a scar, a bloody lip, and other body bruises, leaving blood stains throughout the hotel room.

According to court documents, Lussier has multiple Tribal court convictions for criminal domestic violence involving domestic assaults of several victims committed on separate occasions between May 2017 and December 2021, as well as various alcohol-related offenses.