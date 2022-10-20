Red Lake Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Sexual Abuse of Minor
A Red Lake man has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor.
Keith Allen Ehrich, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor on July 7 this year and was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court.
According to court documents, on Oct. 11, 2020, Ehrich engaged in sexual acts with a minor on the exterior boundaries of the Red Lake Reservation.
The case was investigated by the FBI, Red Lake Police Department, and the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, with help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
