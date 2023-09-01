Red Lake Law Enforcement Arrest Three People During Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Red Lake Law Enforcement have arrested three people after executing a search warrant.

The Red Lake Police Deptartment report on August 31st, they arrested two females and one male in the Red Lake Area. The three suspects are charged with narcotic possession or sales, and they have warrants. Investigators seized over 15 grams of fentanyl.

If anyone has any information on narcotics use or sales, contact the Red Lake Police Department’s Narcotic Tip Line: 218-679-1922

