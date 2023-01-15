Red Lake Housing Authority Plans for Development on 56 New Units

The Red Lake Nation will see more housing options for those who may financially struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

After receiving financial support from organizations such as Minnesota Housing in the form of low-income housing tax credits and housing infrastructure bonds, the band’s housing authority will now be able to development up to 56 more units across the four districts. Split into 28 housing units for low-income individuals or families and 28 units for supportive housing needs, these projects are looking to tackle apparent issues of homelessness and overcrowding on the Red Lake Reservation.

The 28 low-income housing units will be one story, single-family homes. As part of the 14th phase of Red Lake Homes, these units will be available for members who fall between the 30-60% median income in the Red Lake Nation. These houses will be three bedroom units. Of the 28 units, seven will be set aside for high priority homeless families. Five more will be set aside for those living with disabilities.

These low-income units will be rental for the first 15 years, if compliances are followed. Afterwards, families will have the option to purchase the homes and further establish homeownership across the Red Lake Reservation. Construction on these units is anticipated to end in October of 2024.

The 28 other units will be for supportive housing. With over $7 million awarded by Minnesota Housing in housing infrastructure bonds, also called a deferred loan, the development of these homes will allow for the housing authority to support individuals struggling with homelessness or housing. Red Lake Housing will be sponsoring and developing these units.

Unit sizes will range from 1 to 3 bedrooms. They will be built as duplexes, or a multi-family home that has two units in the same building. Construction is expected to begin on these units in the spring or summer of this year.

Along with the 28 supportive housing units, two service centers will also be built. They will be located near the previous supportive housing development, Red Lake Supportive Housing 1. These service centers will be open to all supportive housing tenants and will be able to use the services provided. Carol Priest, the supportive housing manager for Red Lake Housing Authority, says these services are targeted for people who are at or below the 30% median income threshold.

The support from organizations like Minnesota Housing will allow for these projects not just now but years down the road.

