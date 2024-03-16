Red Lake Boys’ B-Ball Ends Season with Loss to Fertile-Beltrami in Section 8A Final
Over at the Ralph in Thief River Falls, Red Lake was tipping off with Fertile-Beltrami in the Section 8A championship on Friday. The Warriors’ last section title came in 2017.
Red Lake suffered their eighth loss of the season to Fertile-Beltrami 92-67, but they had quite a run, especially their come-from-behind victory over Mahnomen/Waubun on Wednesday after trailing by 17.
