Red Lake Boys’ B-Ball Ends Season with Loss to Fertile-Beltrami in Section 8A Final

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over at the Ralph in Thief River Falls, Red Lake was tipping off with Fertile-Beltrami in the Section 8A championship on Friday. The Warriors’ last section title came in 2017.

Red Lake suffered their eighth loss of the season to Fertile-Beltrami 92-67, but they had quite a run, especially their come-from-behind victory over Mahnomen/Waubun on Wednesday after trailing by 17.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today