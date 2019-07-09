Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Red Cross Issues Urgent Call For Blood Donors After Supply Drops

Jul. 9 2019

The Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood donors after the supply of most blood types dropped below three-days.

According to a release, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply.

The call for donations came after a difficult Fourth of July weekend when hundreds fewer blood drives were organized than a typical week. About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel.

This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

  • Aitkin

    Palisade
    7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church, 209 3rd St. N.
  • Crow Wing
    Baxter
    7/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive
    Brainerd
    7/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Roosevelt Township Hall, 22613 County Road 2
    7/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. 8th St.
    Crosby
    7/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hallett Center of Crosby, 470 8th St. NE
    Crosslake
    7/17/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 35208 County Road 37
    Nisswa
    7/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion, 25807 Main St.
    Pequot Lakes
    7/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School, 30805 Olson St.
  • Morrison
    Motley
    7/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S. Lane
    Pierz
    7/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Horizon Health, 26814 143rd St.
    Swanville
    7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Swanville High School, Sixth and DeGraffe

 

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

5-Year-Old Injured In Boating Accident Near Motley

Keep Your Pets Safe This Fourth Of July

DNR Announces ‘Operation Dry Water’ Over Holiday Weekend

Minnesota Medical Association Urges Minnesotans To Let Professionals Handle Fireworks

Latest Story

One Vehicle Accident In Morrison County

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:54 pm last night of a one-vehicle accident at 8:54 pm, near the intersection of
Posted on Jul. 9 2019

Latest Stories

One Vehicle Accident In Morrison County

Posted on Jul. 9 2019

Report: Rapes Up, Other Violent Crimes Down In MN In 2018

Posted on Jul. 9 2019

Brainerd Public Library Showcases Work Of Local Watercolor Artist

Posted on Jul. 9 2019

MnDOT To Replace Traffic Signals At Two Intersections In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 8 2019

75th Annual Water Carnival Brought In Record Crowd

Posted on Jul. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.