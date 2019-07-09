Red Cross Issues Urgent Call For Blood Donors After Supply Drops
The Red Cross has issued an urgent call for blood donors after the supply of most blood types dropped below three-days.
According to a release, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply.
The call for donations came after a difficult Fourth of July weekend when hundreds fewer blood drives were organized than a typical week. About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel.
This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
-
AitkinPalisade7/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church, 209 3rd St. N.
-
Crow WingBaxter7/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation DriveBrainerd7/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Roosevelt Township Hall, 22613 County Road 27/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 424 S. 8th St.Crosby7/19/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hallett Center of Crosby, 470 8th St. NECrosslake7/17/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 35208 County Road 37Nisswa7/9/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion, 25807 Main St.Pequot Lakes7/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pequot Lakes High School, 30805 Olson St.
-
MorrisonMotley7/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S. LanePierz7/10/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Horizon Health, 26814 143rd St.Swanville7/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Swanville High School, Sixth and DeGraffe