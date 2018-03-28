DONATE

Randall Man Injured In Farm Accident

Mar. 28 2018
A 52 year-old Randall man was sent to the hospital after a piece of farming equipment fell on top of him.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:14 p.m., their office received a report of a farm accident at a residence in Parker Township, four miles southwest of Randall, MN.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Todd Berg, 52, of Randall, was attempting to put an attachment on a manure spreader. Berg was using a forklift to hold the attachment in place while he attempted to secure it. The attachment broke loose and fell on top of him. Berg eventually freed himself but was having difficulty breathing and back pain. Berg was transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Randall Fire & Rescue, Life Link III and Gold Cross Ambulance.

