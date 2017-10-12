DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Public Information Meeting For Improvement Project To Be Held In Crow Wing County

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County and Lake Edward Township will have a public information meeting to discuss the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12 Improvement Project, scheduled for construction in 2020.

The proposed highway improvements will extend 3.2 miles beginning at the junction of County Road 137 and ending in CSAH 4, according to a press release.

The project will seek to improve a variety of well documented challenges that are located within the existing highway corridor. This will be accomplished by using current safety design standards, best management environmental practices, addressing drainage concerns, and working cooperatively with utility companies to relocate service lines.

The Public Information Meeting will be held at the Lake Edward Town Hall on Tuesday Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will begin with a brief introduction to the project, followed by a question and answer session. Maps and other pertinent information relating to this project will be available for public view.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gull Lake Dam Road In Brainerd Closed For Repairs

Crow Wing County Will End Sentence To Serve Program

Arrest Warrant Leads to Four Arrests

Child Support Task Force Visits Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Begins This Weekend

A weekend of fun running events for children and adults is how you can describe the 5th Annual Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon. “To hear people
Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Begins This Weekend

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Crane Meadows Hosting 6th Annual Disabled Deer Hunt

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Target Joins Other Retailers In Offering Voice Shopping

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All-Day Preschool

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.