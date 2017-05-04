DONATE

Prospective Students Hear About Green Energy Jobs In Electrical Construction

Nathan Green
May. 3 2017
As the demand for renewable energy increases, so does the demand for qualified electricians to install the machinery. Mal Meyer toured the facilities at Northwest Technical College as prospective electrical construction students heard how they can get into the growing field.

