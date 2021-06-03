Lakeland PBS

Prosecutors Seek 30-Year Sentence for Chauvin, Defense Asks for Probation

Lakeland News — Jun. 2 2021

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25 following his conviction on murder and manslaughter charges. Judge Peter Cahill had previously ruled there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, which would allow him to give Chauvin a sentence above state guidelines. Prosecutors say those factors were egregious and call for 30 years. Defense attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin is amenable to probation.

