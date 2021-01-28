Lakeland PBS

Previous Beltrami County Administrator Now Serving in Hubbard County

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 27 2021

Former Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack retired in December of last year, but that doesn’t mean she’s settled down completely just yet.

As of January 11, Mack is now serving as the interim county administrator for Hubbard County. As a retired public employee, Mack was not allowed to take another job until there had been a 30-day separation from her previous one. Mack says this opportunity is a nice way to transition into her retirement.

Mack’s contract goes through March 15 with the option to renew if needed.

