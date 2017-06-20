DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Popular Escape The Room Game Comes To Bemidji

Mal Meyer
Jun. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

A popular real-life escape the room game is set to open its doors in Bemidji . ‘Minute59’ says that groups can start booking for its two full-sized room offerings starting on June 30th.

The game gives groups of up to five people various clues to find in rooms with different themes. Sometimes, the object of the game is to escape the room, however at this location that might not always be the case.

According to its website, players will be given a brief orientation and one hour to complete the required task. Groups and individuals will need to use their wits in order to solve the clues, puzzles and riddles found inside the room.

The two rooms at the Bemidji location will include “Pasha’s Palace” and “Framed Fakes.” Players in the palace will need to find the ‘Kahjaana Diamond’ in an inner chamber in order to return it to the Minister of Antiquities. The other room will involve players finding evidence of an art heist in order to bring a counterfeiter to justice.

Minute59 says that it also plans on creating an outdoor adventure tour/race around Bemidji. Described as both a  scavenger hunt and escape room, the challenge will bring competitors around the downtown area to look for clues.

The company is located at 802 Paul Bunyan Dr S Suite 17.

 

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Kevin Van Dyck said

Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More

Latest Story

Facial Recognition Software Used To Check Bags At MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Delta Airlines says it is the first U.S. airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking
Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Facial Recognition Software Used To Check Bags At MSP

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Minnesota State Fair Announces New Food, Vendors

Posted on Jun. 20 2017

Persell, Hilstrom Intend To Join The Race For Minnesota's Highest Offices

Posted on Jun. 19 2017

Special Olympics Torch Run Passes Through Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 19 2017

Community Spotlight: Loop The Lake Festival

Posted on Jun. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.