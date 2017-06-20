Popular Escape The Room Game Comes To Bemidji

A popular real-life escape the room game is set to open its doors in Bemidji . ‘Minute59’ says that groups can start booking for its two full-sized room offerings starting on June 30th.

The game gives groups of up to five people various clues to find in rooms with different themes. Sometimes, the object of the game is to escape the room, however at this location that might not always be the case.

According to its website, players will be given a brief orientation and one hour to complete the required task. Groups and individuals will need to use their wits in order to solve the clues, puzzles and riddles found inside the room.

The two rooms at the Bemidji location will include “Pasha’s Palace” and “Framed Fakes.” Players in the palace will need to find the ‘Kahjaana Diamond’ in an inner chamber in order to return it to the Minister of Antiquities. The other room will involve players finding evidence of an art heist in order to bring a counterfeiter to justice.

Minute59 says that it also plans on creating an outdoor adventure tour/race around Bemidji. Described as both a scavenger hunt and escape room, the challenge will bring competitors around the downtown area to look for clues.

The company is located at 802 Paul Bunyan Dr S Suite 17.