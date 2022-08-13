Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Community Outreach Fundraiser in Baxter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Pohl Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization designed to help families who are grieving and healing from the loss of a child or loved one. In Baxter on Wednesday, the group held a community outreach event to raise money for the foundation.

The event was designed to bring together the community for a fun day outside that included games, bounce houses, free food, and live music as an opportunity to raise awareness for the foundation. Over the years, they have continued to grow as an outlet for children suffering through life-threatening diseases and disabilities.

One of the ways money was raised was through a dunk tank, where residents had the chance to dunk different Brainerd and Baxter public figures.

“The foundation started January of 2020, so we are only two-and-a-half years into this, and we’ve already helped over 130 children and 76 families, so we’ve done a lot of things in a very short period of time,” said founder Suz Pohl.

More information on the foundation can be found on their website.

