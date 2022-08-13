Lakeland PBS

Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Community Outreach Fundraiser in Baxter

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2022

The Pohl Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization designed to help families who are grieving and healing from the loss of a child or loved one. In Baxter on Wednesday, the group held a community outreach event to raise money for the foundation.

The event was designed to bring together the community for a fun day outside that included games, bounce houses, free food, and live music as an opportunity to raise awareness for the foundation. Over the years, they have continued to grow as an outlet for children suffering through life-threatening diseases and disabilities.

One of the ways money was raised was through a dunk tank, where residents had the chance to dunk different Brainerd and Baxter public figures.

“The foundation started January of 2020, so we are only two-and-a-half years into this, and we’ve already helped over 130 children and 76 families, so we’ve done a lot of things in a very short period of time,” said founder Suz Pohl.

More information on the foundation can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2022 MN Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Lakes Area Music Festival Puts on a Show with Brainerd Block Party

Lakewood Health System Receives Silver Quality Award for Care Center

In Business: Prairie Pines Childcare Center Opens in Fosston

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.