Pint Night at Bemidji Brewing Supports Lakeland News for 25th Anniversary

To kick off our 25th Anniversary celebration, a pint or two was shared at Bemidji Brewing at a Community Pint Night event on Wednesday. A dollar from every pint purchased from 4-7 p.m. was given to support Lakeland PBS.

Along with an information table, faces from in front of and behind the camera made appearances. Lakeland PBS staff were on-hand visiting with people about what we do and how events like the Pint Night can continue to support local programs and news coverage.

In case you missed the Pint Night event, you can still meet the Lakeland News anchors, reporters, and crew at our open houses on Thursday, July 13th. The Brainerd and Bemidji studios will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m., and in Bemidji, you’ll also be able to watch our 6 p.m. Update live in the studio.

