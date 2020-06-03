Lakeland PBS

Pillager School Partners With CTC For New Auditorium

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 3 2020

A month ago,community members within the Pillager School District voted in support of a referendum that included maintenance and remodeling projects to school facilities as well as the construction of a new auditorium.

Last night, Pillager School District officials announced that the new auditorium, which will include a state-of-the-art performing arts center, will be named the
CTC (Consolidated Telephone Company) Center.

The school district doesn’t currently have an auditorium. Instead there’s a small 80-year old stage in the elementary cafeteria. The new auditorium will serve as a multi-functional community facility and will include tiered 350-seat theater seating, quality sound and lighting, ground-level entrance, and large, flexible space for a variety of meetings, events, and activities.

“Pillager Public School is excited to partner with CTC to provide and expand opportunities for students and our community,” said Mike Malmberg, Superintendent of the District. “Joining forces will add excitement to the vision that the District has for the new “CTC Center”. As an auditorium, we can look to host expanded events for our community and residents to enjoy and appreciate.”

 

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

