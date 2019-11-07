Lakeland PBS

Pierz’s Matthias Algarin Commits to Nebraska

Lakeland News — Nov. 7 2019

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Latest Stories

Browerville/Eagle Valley Rides "Power T" Offense to State

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Ex-Jacks Coach Chiodo Takes Over at Grand Rapids

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Former Sanford Center Director Sentenced For Stealing From Indiana Events Arena

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Local School Districts See School Spending Requests Approved On Election Day

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Brainerd City Council Selects Five Finalists For City Administrator Position

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.