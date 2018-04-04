Lakeland PBS
Phone Scam Hits Crow Wing County

Shirelle Moore
Apr. 4 2018
Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl is letting the public know of a recent scam that’s hit the area.

Within the past 2 days, the sheriff’s office has received 3 separate reports of a male calling area residents stating there is a warrant for their arrest. The person than instructs the person on how to pay by credit, debit or cash card to avoid being arrested. The scam may appear to be realistic because the caller uses the name of a licensed peace officer.

Sheriff Dahl says, “these scams can seem very real. We will not call you seeking payment. A good rule of thumb is to only provide personal information when you make the phone call to a known business or organization.”

If you receive this type of call, you should hang up and report the call to the Sheriff’s office by calling (218)829-4749.

