July 25 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join folk legends in a tribute to Pete Seeger. Noel Paul Stookey, Peter Yarrow, Tom Paxton, Holly Near, Tom Chapin, John McCutcheon, Dar Williams, Josh White, Jr. and others celebrate Seeger’s 100th birthday in this historic concert.