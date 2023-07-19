Perham Man in Custody After Woman is Found Dead at Home Following Standoff
A Perham man is in custody following a police standoff at a home near Perham where a woman was found dead.
Charges are still pending, but the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the death as homicide.
79-year-old Paul Mart was taken into custody yesterday after a five-hour standoff at a house on Big Pine Lake near Perham. 77-year-old Jean Mart was found dead at the residence.
According to a press release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the home on Monday morning when a third party notified them that a man had hurt a woman and that she was dead.
