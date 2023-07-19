Lakeland PBS

Perham Man in Custody After Woman is Found Dead at Home Following Standoff

Lakeland News — Jul. 18 2023

A Perham man is in custody following a police standoff at a home near Perham where a woman was found dead.

Charges are still pending, but the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the death as homicide.

79-year-old Paul Mart was taken into custody yesterday after a five-hour standoff at a house on Big Pine Lake near Perham. 77-year-old Jean Mart was found dead at the residence.

According to a press release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to the home on Monday morning when a third party notified them that a man had hurt a woman and that she was dead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fargo Police Officer’s Funeral Scheduled; 2 Other Officers Remain Hospitalized After Shooting

Man Found Dead in Leech Lake Identified

Cass Lake Man Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years for Killing Man in 2021 Drive-By Shooting

Husband of Woman Found Dead on Road Near Fort Ripley Charged with Murder

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.