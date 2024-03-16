Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Boys’ B-Ball Upsets Esko to Win Section 7AA Title

Lakeland News — Mar. 16 2024

The boys’ basketball section tournaments continued Friday night with a slew of championship games, and Pequot Lakes was one local team that had a chance to punch their ticket to state. They were trying to make their third straight state appearance, but to do so they’d have to knock off top-seed Esko, who beat the Patriots 50-40 just over a month ago.

Pequot Lakes was taking on Esko in the Section 7AA championship game at UMD’s Romano Gym. The Patriots ended Esko’s season the last three years and the last two in the title game, and Friday’s game was no different, as the Patriots held on to become Section 7AA champions for the third straight year 55-42.

Pequot Lakes is now heading to the state tournament for the sixth time in school history.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

