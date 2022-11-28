Lakeland PBS

Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Hit-and-Run in Park Rapids

Mary BalstadNov. 28 2022

A pedestrian was left with life threatening injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in Park Rapids.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, November 25 at approximately 9:45 p.m., 41-year-old Alice Ann Blue Thunder of Park Rapids was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking eastbound on Highway 34. Blue Thunder was found on the side of Highway 34 halfway in the traffic lane with a life threatening injury to her head.

Emergency services transported the victim to Sanford in Fargo for treatment. The driver is currently unknown.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor on Blue Thunder’s part, according to the state patrol report. Road conditions were wet at the time of the accident.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads for Holiday Season

Inaugural Vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance in Park Rapids Honors Victims

Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Collision West of Pine River

In Business: “Toys For Boys” Offers Engaging Look Into Nostalgic Memorabilia

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.