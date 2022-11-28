Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Hit-and-Run in Park Rapids
A pedestrian was left with life threatening injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in Park Rapids.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, November 25 at approximately 9:45 p.m., 41-year-old Alice Ann Blue Thunder of Park Rapids was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking eastbound on Highway 34. Blue Thunder was found on the side of Highway 34 halfway in the traffic lane with a life threatening injury to her head.
Emergency services transported the victim to Sanford in Fargo for treatment. The driver is currently unknown.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor on Blue Thunder’s part, according to the state patrol report. Road conditions were wet at the time of the accident.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.
