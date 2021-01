Click to print (Opens in new window)

January 23 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the internationally acclaimed Neapolitan-American tenor to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Il Tempo album. Filmed in January 2020 at the historic Teatro Politeama in Naples, Italy, the concert takes viewers on a stunning musical journey.