Parkers Prairie Man Killed By Bull On Farm in Otter Tail County

Lakeland News — Aug. 28 2023

A man has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in Northwestern Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says its received a 911 call Saturday evening reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie.

Law Enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to provide aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office identified him on Monday as 64 Year-Old Jerry Altman of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation.

