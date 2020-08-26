Lakeland PBS

Over 500 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Reported Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Aug. 26 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 542 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths from the virus today for a total of 71,236 cases and 1,793 deaths in the state of Minnesota.

Of the deaths reported today, two were people in their 30s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, four people were in their 70s, two in their 80s, and two in their 90s. 10 of the 14 deaths were people in congregate care.

The 542 new cases came from 11,013 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%. Health officials say the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate remains at 4.9%, the same as last Monday. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are currently 304 people hospitalized because of the virus, down eight from yesterday. 134 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is down three from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 24 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 4
  • Cass County – 5
  • Itasca County – 2
  • Koochiching County – 2
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Morrison County – 2
  • Polk County – 5
  • Roseau County – 1
  • Todd County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

