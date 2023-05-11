Over 3,400 MN Drivers Cited for Distracted Driving During April Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

3,427 drivers were cited for distracted driving during the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s enforcement campaign last month.

275 agencies participated in the April campaign, which aimed to educate drivers and stop dangerous behaviors behind the wheel.

Distracted driving behaviors observed by law enforcement included eating, being on the phone, putting on makeup, and impaired driving. While most of the citations in greater Minnesota happened in the St. Cloud, Duluth, and Virginia areas, the State Patrol for the Thief River Falls region still cited over 50 drivers.

“It’s mind-blowing that this many people still don’t get it. Distractions are deadly, plain and simple,” said Office of Traffic Safety director Mike Hanson in a statement. “You have one job behind the wheel – and that’s driving. Not eating. Not scrolling through your phone. Not putting on makeup. Pay attention to the road and get yourself and your passengers home safe.”

