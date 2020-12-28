Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over the Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 2,534 positive COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths from data recorded over the previous two days. Today (Monday), the state reported 1,087 new coronavirus cases today and 13 newly reported deaths.

None of the new deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. Today’s new cases came from 13,370 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.1%.

The update that combined Friday and Saturday confirmations increased the total of number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 409,061. The cumulative amount of fatalities stands at 5,147, of which 3,332 were in long-term care facilities.

There were about 555 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks 42nd in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. About 5.48 million COVID-19 tests and 2,999 vaccinations have been completed in Minnesota, health officials said Sunday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 55 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 8

Cass County – 6

Crow Wing – 14

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 9

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 5

Roseau – 2

Todd – 3

Wadena – 4

