Over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,872 new COVID-19 cases today and 32 new COVID-19 deaths.
Four of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One was a resident from Hubbard county between the ages of 90-94. Two residents from Mille Lacs county, one between the ages of 75-79 and another between the ages of 85-89. The fourth death was from a resident in Todd county, who was between the ages of 85-89.
The 2,872 new cases came from a total of 27,144 test for a case positivity rate of 10.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in following counties:
Aitkin- 10
Beltrami – 32
Cass – 21
Crow Wing – 58
Hubbard – 10
Itasca – 17
Mahnomen – 1
Mille Lacs –17
Morrison – 22
Polk – 3
Roseau – 20
Todd – 24
Wadena -7
