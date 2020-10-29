Lakeland PBS

Over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Thursday

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 29 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,872 new COVID-19 cases today and 32 new COVID-19 deaths.

Four of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One was a resident from Hubbard county between the ages of 90-94. Two residents from Mille Lacs county, one between the ages of 75-79 and another between the ages of 85-89. The fourth death was from a resident in Todd county, who was between the ages of 85-89.

The 2,872 new cases came from a total of 27,144 test for a case positivity rate of 10.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in following counties:

Aitkin- 10

Beltrami – 32

Cass – 21

Crow Wing – 58

Hubbard – 10

Itasca – 17

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs –17

Morrison – 22

Polk – 3

Roseau – 20

Todd – 24

Wadena -7

