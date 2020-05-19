Lakeland PBS

Over 17,000 COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 19 2020

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 748 today, an increase of 17 from yesterday. 14 of those were long term care facility residents.  608 of the total deaths were those that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities – representing 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been nine probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person. This number is unchanged since last week.

There have been 665 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 17,029  cases recorded so far. 11.4% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 1,949 positive tests.

There have been 161,835 tests administered so far. 5,229 tests were administered yesterday alone.

Patients over 70 years old represent 2,471 cases, meaning they make up around 14% of all cases, but they account for 82% of deaths.

2,221 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 545 are currently hospitalized, an increase of 57 from yesterday, a record-breaking jump. There 229 hospitalized in the ICU.

There have been 9 cases reported in Beltrami County with 0 deaths. There have been 11 cases in Cass County with 2 deaths. There have been 50 cases in Itasca County reported with 6 deaths.

There have been 21 new cases reported at Good Samaritan Society-Bethany in Brainerd. 13 residents and 8 staff members.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

MN Legislative Session Comes to an End Without a Bonding Bill

“Lake Country Cares” to Promote Reopening Businesses Safely

Bemidji City Council Discusses Ways to Help Downtown Businesses

Latest Stories

Suspect Arrested In Connection To A Shooting in Floodwood

Posted on May. 19 2020

21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

Posted on May. 19 2020

Bemidji City Council Member Running For Bemidji Mayor In 2020 Election

Posted on May. 19 2020

Brainerd Ski Loons Cancelled Due To Pandemic

Posted on May. 19 2020

Bemidji Football 2020 Schedule Released

Posted on May. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.