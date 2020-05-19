Over 17,000 COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 748 today, an increase of 17 from yesterday. 14 of those were long term care facility residents. 608 of the total deaths were those that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities – representing 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been nine probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person. This number is unchanged since last week.

There have been 665 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 17,029 cases recorded so far. 11.4% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 1,949 positive tests.

There have been 161,835 tests administered so far. 5,229 tests were administered yesterday alone.

Patients over 70 years old represent 2,471 cases, meaning they make up around 14% of all cases, but they account for 82% of deaths.

2,221 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 545 are currently hospitalized, an increase of 57 from yesterday, a record-breaking jump. There 229 hospitalized in the ICU.

There have been 9 cases reported in Beltrami County with 0 deaths. There have been 11 cases in Cass County with 2 deaths. There have been 50 cases in Itasca County reported with 6 deaths.

There have been 21 new cases reported at Good Samaritan Society-Bethany in Brainerd. 13 residents and 8 staff members.

